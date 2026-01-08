Syracuse Crunch Downed by Rochester Americans, 3-2

Published on January 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Syracuse Crunch defenseman Matteo Pietroniro vs. the Rochester Americans

(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Eric Payne) Syracuse Crunch defenseman Matteo Pietroniro vs. the Rochester Americans(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Eric Payne)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Rochester Americans, 3-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

After giving up three goals, the Crunch rallied back within one, but fell just short. The team is now 18-12-2-1 on the season and 2-4-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 27-of-30 shots. Devon Levi earned the win stopping 30-of-32 shots in net for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-2 opportunities, while the penalty kill shut down Rochester's lone man-advantage.

The Amerks jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead with a pair of goals just 38 seconds apart early in the opening frame. Riley Fiddler-Schultz got Rochester on the board when he sped down the left wing and fired in a wrister at the 3:23 mark. Less than a minute later, Jack Rathbone forced a turnover and scored from the left circle. Nikita Novikov made it a three-goal lead with a long left-point shot through traffic halfway through the period.

Syracuse stole one back with just seven seconds remaining in the second period. After a scramble in front of the net, the puck kicked out into the right circle for Dylan Duke to chip in while on the man-advantage.

The Crunch came back within one just 1:48 into the final frame. Wyatt Newpower kept the puck in the zone at the blue line before sending it into the slot for Jakob Pelletier to redirect into the back of the net. Syracuse maintained pressure through the rest of the third period, but were unable to complete the comeback and suffered a loss to Rochester.

The Crunch travel to face the Utica Comets on Friday.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Dylan Duke skated in his 100th pro game tonight. He is on a four-game goal-scoring streak...Nick Abruzzese is on a seven-game points streak (1g, 6a)...Jakob Pelletier has goals in seven consecutive home games.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.