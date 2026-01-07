Patrick Brown Selected as Playing Captain for AHL All-Star Classic

Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today, January 7, that Providence Bruins forward Patrick Brown has been selected as one of two playing captains for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO, to be held February 10-11 at the BMO Center in Rockford, Illinois.

Captains for the American Hockey League All-Star teams are selected by AHL President Scott Howson each year in recognition of their outstanding leadership and service.

Brown, 33, has skated in 30 games this season, recording 12 goals and 22 assists for 34 points. The 6-foot-1, 218-pound forward ranks fourth in the AHL in points (34) and tied for fifth in assists (22). The second-year captain of the Providence Bruins has recorded 10 multi-point games this season, and he also leads the team in plus/minus (plus-22) and power play goals (5).

The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native was originally signed as a free agent by Carolina in 2014 and has skated in 164 career NHL games with Boston, Ottawa, Philadelphia, Vegas and Carolina, totaling 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points.

Brown will be making his first appearance at the AHL All-Star Classic, which will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, February 10, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony and the AHL All-Star Challenge on Wednesday, February 11.







