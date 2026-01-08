T-Birds Fall in Utica to Comets
Published on January 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
UTICA, N.Y. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (12-14-4-2) could not get their offensive game in order and fell to the Utica Comets (9-16-4-2) by a final score of 5-1 on Wednesday night inside Adirondack Bank Center.
Alek Kaskimaki appeared to have a gift-wrapped scoring chance in the game's very first shift, but with nobody between him and Comets goaltender Nico Daws, Kaskimaki lifted a backhand shot over the net.
Later in the same sequence, the Comets did take advantage of their first scoring opportunity, as Leeni Hameenaho turned the right-wing corner around a defender and slipped a forehander between the five-hole of Georgi Romanov, giving Utica the 1-0 lead.
The T-Birds' offense was stuck in neutral throughout the first, managing just three attempts on Daws' net, while Romanov was slightly busier, turning away eight straight after the opening tally from Hameenaho.
Hameenaho added to his tally on the first shot of period two, scoring his third straight goal against the T-Birds at 6:36 of period two, tapping in a backdoor effort from Kyle Criscuolo to the side of Romanov's net.
ECHL callup blueliner Jackson van de Leest then registered his first career AHL goal with a slapper over Romanov's glove at 11:08, building the lead up to 3-0. Later on a power play, Angus Crookshank picked up his third point of the night while Hameenaho's third point on the primary helper set up the former Senator on a dash through the Springfield defense at 16:54, making it a 4-0 game.
The Comets added one more for good measure to start the third as Brian Halonen deflected a point shot by Topias Vilen in behind Romanov, making it 5-0 at 1:29 of the third. Springfield finally got onto the board on a one-time power play strike by Chris Wagner at 13:08 of the third to prevent Daws' shutout bid.
The T-Birds return home on Friday for a set of back-to-back games against Atlantic foes, beginning with the latest chapter of the Braman I-91 Rivalry against the Wolf Pack. Puck drop on another MGM Deuces Wild Friday is set for 7:05 p.m.
Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).
