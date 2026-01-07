Ads Reveal Special Outdoor Game Jerseys

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals unveiled the special jerseys that they will wear when they play outdoors against the Iowa Wild in Hastings, MN on Friday, January 23rd in conjunction with Hockey Day Minnesota.

The jersey is inspired by hockey sweaters that were popular in the 1950s and 60s, including horizontal striping on the arms and a drawstring at the neck. The primary color of the body of the jersey is navy and features a cream collar and sleeves that are cream with navy stripes. The crest on the front of the jersey is a replica of the crest on the Wisconsin State Flag and the "A" on the crest pays homage to the unique way Wisconsin names their county highways, the lone state to use numbers rather than letters.

On the back of the jersey the players number is in cream, outlined in navy, as is the player's name at the top with navy numbers on the sleeves. The jerseys also feature a pair of patches with the Iowa Wild Outdoor Game patch on the front and the AHL's 90th Anniversary logo on the bottom back.

The jerseys were created by Dan Simon of Studio Simon. Simon also designed the Admirals primary logo and jerseys, as well as the Fauxback sweaters, and the recently released Refrigerator Jerseys.

The Admirals and Wild will square-off at 5 pm at the United Heroes League complex in Hastings and will mark the first time in Admirals history that the team has played in an outdoor game. It will also be the first time that Hockey Day Minnesota will feature two professional teams playing outdoors.

The Ads will wear the jerseys that night and then again the following day back at Panther Arena against Iowa and will then be auctioned off via online silent auction with the proceeds benefitting the Admirals Power Player Foundation and the United Heros League.







