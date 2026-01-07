Jonas Rondbjerg to Represent Denmark at the Olympic Games
Published on January 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
Henderson - Team Denmark announced today, January 7, its full roster for the 2026 Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team for the Milano Cortina Winter Games in February, affirming that Silver Knights forward Jonas Rondbjerg will be representing Denmark in his first Olympic appearance.
Rondbjerg, 26, was among the first six members announced for Team Denmark last June.
The native of Horsholm, Denmark is playing his sixth season with the Silver Knights, serving as an assistant captain in 2025-26 and registering ten goals and 20 points in 30 AHL games this season. A third-round draft pick of the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017, Rondbjerg is the Silver Knights' all-time leader in games played (262) and ranks second in goals (62), assists (77), and points (139). He also has collected three goals and ten points in 76 career NHL games with the Golden Knights.
Rondbjerg has represented Denmark on the international stage, playing in four World Junior Championships from 2016-19 and also playing in the World Championship and in Olympic qualifier games in 2025. Rondbjerg has also played for Denmark at the U-18 World Junior Championship.
Rondbjerg is the first player to play in the Olympics while a member of the Silver Knights. Denmark will compete in Group C and will open against Germany on February 12.
