Samanski Named to German Olympic Team
Published on January 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Condors center Josh Samanski has been named to Team Germany for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games to be held in Milan-Cortina, Italy from February 11 - 22, 2026.
Samanski, 23, has represented Germany on the international stage for the past three years, including the 2025 World Championships where he posted five points (2g-3a) in seven games. Prior to representing the men's team, the Erding, Germany native played for the U-20 World Junior Championship teams in 2021 and 2022.
Signed to a two-year Entry Level Contract by the Edmonton Oilers last April, Samanski has 24 points (5g-19a) in 31 games.
Team Germany will compete in Group C of the 12-team tournament.
TEAM GERMANY SCHEDULE (all times PT):
Thursday February 12, 12:10 p.m. - Germany vs Denmark
Saturday, February 14, 12:10 p.m. - Germany vs Latvia
Sunday, February 15, 12:10 p.m. - Germany vs United States of America
