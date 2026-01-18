Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 12 p.m.

Published on January 18, 2026

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors, who are 7-0-1 in seven games and 10-2-2 in their last 14 games, look for a sweep of the Calgary Wranglers this afternoon.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield ran their road unbeaten streak to nine games (7-0-2) in a 5-1 win on Friday night. James Hamblin scored twice and Connor Ungar won his sixth straight start.

THE MAJIC MAN

Viljami Marjala moved into the top 20 in league scoring with two goals on Sunday and added an assist on Friday. He has six points (3g-3a) in his last four games.

BUSY BUSY

January is the busiest month for the Condors with 14 games in 31 days. The team is 6-0-1, collecting 13 of a possible 14 points so far in 2026.

STAR SHINING

It was a big week for Condors leading scorer Quinn Hutson. A day after signing a two-year contract extension with the Oilers, the AHL's leading rookie scorer was named to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic to be held in Rockford, February 10-11.

FIRST HALF TO REMEMBER

Bakersfield enjoyed its best first half of an AHL season in 11 years. The Condors are 20-10-6, 46pts (.639) and sit in third in the Pacific Division four points behind Colorado in second.

HAMMER (ED)

Hamblin scored his 10th and 11th of the season on Friday, his third multi-goal game of the season.

ROAD LIFE

The Condors have collected points in nine consecutive road games and carry a 7-0-2 streak into action today. Offensively, the team has scored 45 goals over those nine games (5 GF / game).

CAPTAIN CLIMBING

Seth Griffith is t-fifth in the AHL scoring race with 37 points on the campaign. He has 11 points (5g-6a) in his last nine games and scored his 12th goal of the season on Friday.

A PROLIFIC OFFENSE

The Condors are tied with Grand Rapids for the best offense in the league, averaging 3.64 goals per contest.

UNGAR STRIKE

Ungar stopped 29 of 30 on Friday. He is 6-0-0 to start his AHL career with a 1.32 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage. Combined with his ECHL record, he is 11-1-4 individually this season.

POWERED UP

Bakersfield's power play is second in the league at 25.4%. The unit is 30.1% on the road (22/73).

GO SHORTY

Hamblin's second goal came with the Condors shorthanded, the team's sixth shorthanded goal of the season, tied for third most in the league.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 19-0-5 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

CALGARY CLASH

The Condors are 2-1-1 in three against Calgary this season. Aydar Suniev scored the team's lone goal on Friday. The Wranglers have not won in regulation since December 21 (2-1 v San Diego). Ninth overall pick Zayne Parekh, who just won a bronze medal at the World Junior Championships with Canada, is expected to make his Wranglers debut on a conditioning loan from the Flames. The 19-year old d-man had 107 points with Saginaw (OHL) last year.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield returns home for a Weiner Wednesday on Wednesday, January 21 (click here for tickets) and Adult Jersey Giveaway on Friday, January 23.

CONDORS @ WRANGLERS

PUCK DROP: 12 p.m. PT

Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, Alberta, Canada

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

