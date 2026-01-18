Pederson Called to Flyers

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled forward Lane Pederson from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Additionally, forward Hunter Johannes has been reassigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Pederson, 28, is the leading scorer on the Phantoms this season with 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points in 37 games played. The 6'0 ¬Â³ right-handed shooting center from Saskatoon, SK has been centering Lehigh Valley's top line this year and recently had a stretch of 10 points (6g, 4a) in the team's seven-game point streak from December 20 through January 10 including four multi-point performances during that run. Pederson scored the team's Teddy Bear Toss goal on December 20 and has a pair of two-goal performances this season, most recently on December 31.

Pederson has played in 71 career NHL games scoring four goals with seven assists for 11 points with Arizona, San Jose, Vancouver and Columbus. He also has played in 348 career AHL games scoring 124 goals with 134 assists for 258 points with Tucson, San Jose, Chicago, Abbotsford, Bakersfield and Lehigh Valley. He has not appeared in the NHL since the 2022-23 season when he played 11 games with Vancouver and 16 games with Columbus.

Johannes, 27, was acquired by the Phantoms from the Charlotte Checkers in a trade for future considerations on December 12, 2025 and he was immediately loaned to Reading after beginning the season with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates. He recorded his first career hat trick in his Reading debut on December 13 in a win against Norfolk and has nbow played in 14 games with Reading scoring 7-7-14. He also played in 17 games with Savannah scoring 1-7-8. Combined this season in the ECHL, Johannes has scored 8-14-22 in 31 games.

Last year, as a professional rookie, he played in 51 games in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins scoring 2-2-4 while also playing in four games in the ECHL with Toledo where he scored 2-3-5. In his pro career, the 6'4 ¬Â³ lefty shooter from Eden Prairie, MN has played in 57 AHL games, all with Grand Rapids, scoring 2-2-4, as well as 35 ECHL games scoring 10-17-27. He previously played collegiately at American International College, Lindenwood University, and the University of North Dakota.

The Phantoms are back in action on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at the Bridgeport Islanders. They return to PPL Center for a pair of weekend games against the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, January 23 and against the Hershey Bears on Saturday, January 24.







