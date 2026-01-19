Silver Knights Slip against Eagles, Fall 4-1
Published on January 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Silver Knight fell 4-1 to the Colorado Eagles...at Blue Arena on Sunday afternoon in Loveland, CO.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Matyas Sapovaliv would score the game's opening goal from Sloan Stanick and Jeremy Davies. Moments later, Tye Felhaber tied the game at 1-1. Halfway through the final frame, Luke Toporowski gave the Eagles their first lead of the afternoon, 2-1. While on the penalty kill, Henderson pulled Carl Lindbom to make it 5-on-5 and soon after Tristen Nielsen capitalized and made it 3-1 for Colorado. Just as the final horn sounded, Taylor Makar shot the puck the full-length of the ice at the empty-net, securing a 4-1 Eagles win.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, Jan. 24 | 6 p.m. | vs Tucson Roadrunners
Sunday, Jan. 25 | 5 p.m. | vs Tucson Roadrunners
Friday, Jan. 28 | 7 p.m. | vs Bakersfield Condors
LOOKING AHEAD
The team will return to Henderson for a three game homestand beginning on Saturday, January 24 for Thunder Knight against the Tucson Roadrunners. The Silver Knights will then host Kids Day on January 25 where the first 1,500 kids (14 and under) will receive a street hockey set. Watch all the action on FloHockey or listen live on 1230 The Game.
