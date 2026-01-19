Wranglers Pick up Point against Bakersfield

The Wranglers were edged 1-0 in overtime at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday, as Max Jones struck on a breakaway to seal it for the Condors.

It was a far cry from the 5-1 defeat on Jan. 16, with this one played at a playoff pace as both sides traded chances and tightened up defensively.

The opening frame saw Zayne Parekh put on the Wranglers crest for the first time and looking composed in his early shifts.

Parekh earned himself a spot on the powerplay.

"We created a look on the first one, after that we made a couple good looks but couldn't find a way to score," said Parekh following the game.

"I excel on the power play, so it's something I'm kinda used to being thrown into".

Sam Morton had one of the best looks of the night for the homeside, getting a quality chance from in tight, but couldn't quite find a way through.

Chances were there, but neither team blinked at five-on-five, sending the game beyond regulation.

Overtime was settled quickly when Jones broke in alone and finished on the rush, snapping the stalemate.

Arsenii Sergeev stood on his head for the Wranglers between the pipes.

"I felt good, just tried to do my job and it happened to be a good game," said Sergeev, who posted 30 saves.

"I felt good and I was just trying to do my job".

Despite the loss, the Wranglers earned a valuable point, moving into a tie for sixth in the Pacific Division with 40 points as they continue to grind for playoff position.







