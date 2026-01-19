Wranglers Pick up Point against Bakersfield
Published on January 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers were edged 1-0 in overtime at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday, as Max Jones struck on a breakaway to seal it for the Condors.
It was a far cry from the 5-1 defeat on Jan. 16, with this one played at a playoff pace as both sides traded chances and tightened up defensively.
The opening frame saw Zayne Parekh put on the Wranglers crest for the first time and looking composed in his early shifts.
Parekh earned himself a spot on the powerplay.
"We created a look on the first one, after that we made a couple good looks but couldn't find a way to score," said Parekh following the game.
"I excel on the power play, so it's something I'm kinda used to being thrown into".
Sam Morton had one of the best looks of the night for the homeside, getting a quality chance from in tight, but couldn't quite find a way through.
Chances were there, but neither team blinked at five-on-five, sending the game beyond regulation.
Overtime was settled quickly when Jones broke in alone and finished on the rush, snapping the stalemate.
Arsenii Sergeev stood on his head for the Wranglers between the pipes.
"I felt good, just tried to do my job and it happened to be a good game," said Sergeev, who posted 30 saves.
"I felt good and I was just trying to do my job".
Despite the loss, the Wranglers earned a valuable point, moving into a tie for sixth in the Pacific Division with 40 points as they continue to grind for playoff position.
American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2026
- LaFontaine's 27-Save Shutout Propels Firebirds to Fifth Straight Win - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Canucks Fell 3-0 to the Firebirds - Abbotsford Canucks
- Texas Holds off Reign Sunday - Ontario Reign
- Marlies Sweep Weekend against Wild - Toronto Marlies
- Stars Pull out 3-1 Victory against Reign - Texas Stars
- Wranglers Pick up Point against Bakersfield - Calgary Wranglers
- Marlies Defeat Wild in Tight Battle - Toronto Marlies
- Bears Extend Point Streak to Seven with 4-3 Shootout Loss to Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Senators Outlast Comets in Shootout Thriller - Belleville Senators
- Silver Knights Slip against Eagles, Fall 4-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Colorado Completes Two-Game Sweep of Silver Knights with 4-1 Victory - Colorado Eagles
- Wolves Fall to IceHogs 6-5 in a Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Tie Game Late and Earn Point in 5-4 Shootout Loss in Ottawa - Utica Comets
- Checkers Rally, Earn Shootout Win over Bears - Charlotte Checkers
- Condors Sweep Calgary with 1-0 Overtime Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Brunet, Brown Power P-Bruins Past Monsters - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Fall 6-2 in Final Meeting with Bruins - Cleveland Monsters
- Pederson Called to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Join the Amerks for Military Salute Night January 24 - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Spencer Kersten to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Capitals Loan Brett Leason to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 12 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Gulls Blanked by Firebirds, 4-0 - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Edge Stars. 4-3 - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Earn Point but Fall, 4-3, to Barracuda in Overtime - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Catch Roadrunners in OT, 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Wranglers Pick up Point against Bakersfield
- Wranglers Fall 5-1 to Bakersfield
- Battle in 'Berta
- Best of the West in Abbotsford
- Wranglers Fall to Canucks in Shootout