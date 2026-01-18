Roadrunners Earn Point but Fall, 4-3, to Barracuda in Overtime

Published on January 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (17-12-6-0) closed out their two-game series with a 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Barracuda (21-12-1-2) on U of A Night on Saturday at Tucson Arena.

Noel Nordh opened the scoring on the power play at 12:21 of the first period. After San Jose tied the game just 21 seconds into the second period, defenseman Maveric Lamoureux restored Tucson's lead at 2:21 with a blast from the point to make it 2-1.

The Roadrunners' lead was erased by two San Jose goals in a span of nearly four minutes, but Tucson responded quickly. Dmitri Simashev evened the score at 3-3 just 1:03 later, sending the game to overtime.

San Jose earned the extra point with a power-play goal with 29 seconds remaining in the extra frame.

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber made a season-high 36 saves on 40 shots in the loss. Forward Ty Tullio led Tucson in points with a pair of assists.

The Roadrunners still hold the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division in seventh place with 40 points.

TEAM NOTES

Tucson has scored in the first period in 8 of the last 9 games dating back to Dec. 27 vs CGY, outscoring its opponents 11-4 in that span.

The Roadrunners have scored in the second period in four consecutive games dating back to Jan. 9 vs. IA, tallying five goals in that span. Tucson's longest middle-frame scoring streak of the season is six games between Dec. 3 - 19 (10 goals).

Noel Nordh's first-period goal on the man advantage ended Tucson's four-game power-play goal drought dating back to Jan. 4 at CGY.

Tucson has played 13 overtime games this season, the second-most in the AHL, and owns a 7-0-6-0 record in extra time.

The Roadrunners have earned a point in all four contests against the Barracuda this season (2-0-2-0).

Tucson has earned points in each of its last nine games (7-0-2-0) dating back to Dec. 27 vs. CGY and in 13 of its last 15 contests (9-2-4-0) dating back to Dec. 5 at SJ.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Ben McCartney skated in his 250th career AHL game on Saturday.

Saturday's goal extended Maveric Lamoureux's point streak to a season-high three games dating back to Jan. 10 vs Iowa, totaling three points (1g, 2a) in that span. He has also recorded a point in four of his last five contests (2g, 2a).

All five of Noel Nordh's goals this season have come at Tucson Arena.

With Saturday's assists, Max Szuber has four points (3g, 1a) in his last four contests dating back to Jan. 9 vs Iowa, and Ty Tullio has recorded a point in four of his last five games dating back to Jan. 4 at CGY, totaling five points (2g, 3a) in that stretch.

Austin Poganski recorded the 143rd assist of his AHL career on Saturday and now sits just seven helpers shy of 150.

With Saturday's goal, Dmitri Simashev has 15 points (5g, 10a) in his last 14 games dating back to Dec. 6 at San Jose, 4th among AHL blueliners in that span.

Simashev's .94 points-per-game pace leads all AHL rookie defensemen, and ranks third among all AHL blueliners.

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Both teams started fast and traded quality chances through the opening five minutes. Stauber stood tall against a relentless San Jose attack, stopping five consecutive shots over a two-minute span, including a right-pad save on a spin-around attempt by Anthony Vincent.

After earning a power play at 11:02, Nordh opened the scoring with a backdoor finish off a feed from Austin Poganski that Barracuda goaltender Laurent Brossoit could not reach.

The Roadrunners appeared to double their lead later in the period when Cameron Hebig deflected home Artem Duda's shot from the point, but the goal was waved off due to goaltender interference, keeping the score at 1-0.

Despite being outshot 11-7, the Roadrunners carried their lead into the first intermission. Before the final buzzer, Tucson was whistled for a penalty in the closing seconds, giving the Barracuda a late power play that carried over into the second period.

SECOND PERIOD

San Jose answered quickly on the power play, as Filip Bystedt tied the game just 21 seconds into the period with a shot from the left faceoff circle that beat Stauber over his right shoulder.

Tucson responded less than two minutes later when Lamoureux restored the Roadrunners' lead at 2:21, ripping a shot from the right point off a goal-line feed from Sam Lipkin that slipped past Brossoit's glove.

Both teams settled into extended offensive-zone possessions past the five-minute mark, with Tucson holding a 5-3 edge in shots during that stretch.

Midway through the period, Julian Lutz dropped the gloves with San Jose forward Kasper Halttunen, with both players exchanging punches before Lutz wrestled Halttunen to the ice.

Tucson earned its fourth power-play opportunity just before the 13-minute mark, but the unit was unable to generate a Grade-A scoring chance, and the Roadrunners carried a 2-1 lead into the third period after 40 minutes.

THIRD PERIOD

San Jose pushed early in the final frame, controlling possession as it searched for the equalizer.

After Tucson killed off a penalty, Max Szuber burst out of the box on a breakaway, but Brossoit read the move and turned aside the deke to keep it a one-goal game. Riding that momentum, Ben McCartney slipped past multiple San Jose defenders moments later, but his backhand attempt was denied by Brossoit.

The Barracuda tied the game at 7:49 when Colin White's low shot from below the left faceoff circle slid through Stauber's five-hole to make it 2-2. San Jose continued to apply pressure, outshooting Tucson 7-3 through the first 10 minutes of the period.

San Jose took its first lead at 11:37 as Luca Cagnoni's point shot was deflected by Jimmy Huntington in the slot and past Stauber. Physical play ramped up shortly after, highlighted by a thunderous hit from Lamoureux on Huntington in the Tucson zone that brought the crowd to its feet.

The Roadrunners answered to even the score at 3-3 when Simashev finished a shot-pass from Ryan McGregor, lifting a backhand over Brossoit's right pad.

After 60 minutes, the teams were tied at three, with San Jose holding a 35-22 edge in shots on goal.

OVERTIME

Tucson nearly escaped danger early in overtime after a turnover, as Stauber came up with a key save on Lucas Carlsson, who tried to deke the netminder.

Moments later, a costly too-many-men penalty proved decisive. Egor Afanasyev scored on the ensuing power play, beating Stauber with a shot from the top of the circle to give San Jose a 4-3 overtime win and the extra point.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners conclude its homestand with a two-game set against the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday and Wednesday at Tucson Arena. Puck drop for both games is set for 6:30 p.m. AZT. Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app, watch on AHLtv on FloHockey and secure their seats online at Ticketmaster.com.







American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.