Brunet, Brown Power P-Bruins Past Monsters

Published on January 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - Defenseman Frederic Brunet posted a goal and two assists, while captain Patrick Brown recorded three assists to power the Providence Bruins past the Cleveland Monsters 6-2 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Riley Tufte notched a goal and an assist, while John Farinacci, Christian Wolanin, Dans Locmelis, and Matej Blumel also found the back of the net. Goaltender Luke Cavallin made 30 saves to earn the victory.

How It Happened

Farinacci's wrist shot from the low slot snuck inside the right post to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead just 5:53 into the opening frame.

Brunet crashed the crease and poked a rebound across the goal line to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 with 29 seconds remaining in the first period. Joey Abate and Riley Duran received the assists.

Brown won the face-off back to Wolanin at the point, where he fired a slap shot past the glove of the goaltender for a power play goal to give the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 13:55 to play in the second frame.

Tufte redirected Brown's wrist shot into the back of the net to extend the Providence lead to 4-0 just 16 seconds after the Wolanin tally. Brunet was credited with a secondary assist.

Locmelis hammered a one-timer from the right circle that zipped inside the near post for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 5-0 lead with 14:24 left in the third period. Brunet and Fabian Lysell received the assists.

Owen Sillinger scored with 8:17 remaining in the third period to put the Monsters on the board.

Sillinger found the back of the net again on the power play with 3:32 to play in the third frame to cut the Providence lead to 5-2.

Blumel one-timed the puck from the slot and sent it inside the right post to extend the P-Bruins' lead to 6-2 with 2:22 left in the third period. Tufte and Brown were credited with assists.

Stats

Tufte netted his team leading 15th goal of the season.

Blumel has three goals in his last two games.

Cavallin stopped 30 of 32 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 25 shots.

The power play went 2-for-4 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2.

The P-Bruins improve to 27-8-1-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Belleville Senators on Friday, January 23 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

