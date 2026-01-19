Colorado Completes Two-Game Sweep of Silver Knights with 4-1 Victory

Published on January 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goaltender Kyle Keyser turned aside 26 of the 27 shots he faced, while forward Tristen Nielsen notched a goal and an assist, as the Eagles defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 4-1 on Sunday. Fellow forwards Luke Toporowski, Tye Felhaber and Taylor Makar also found the back of the net in the winning effort.

Henderson would net the game's first goal when forward Matyas Sapovaliv fielded a pass at the top of the crease before stuffing it past Keyser, putting the Silver Knights on top 1-0 at the 7:36 mark of the first period.

Colorado would answer back just 3:17 later when Felhaber swept home a rebound in the low slot, tying the game at 1-1. The Eagles would go on to outshoot Henderson 11-8 and the two teams headed to the first intermission still deadlocked at 1-1.

The second period would see each team earn two opportunities on the power play, but with neither side able to convert, the game would head to the second intermission still tied up at 1-1.

Colorado would jump in the driver's seat for the first time when a 2-on-1 rush was capped off with a one-timer by Toporowski from the right-wing circle, putting the Eagles up 2-1 at the 10:44 mark of the final frame.

As time wound down, and with Colorado on the power play, the Silver Knights would pull goalie Carl Lindbom in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Nielsen would capitalize with an empty-netter, extending the Eagles lead to 3-1 with 54 seconds remaining in the contest.

Henderson would again pull Lindbom, and again Colorado would take advantage, as forward Taylor Makar tacked on an empty-netter of his own at the 19:59 mark of the final frame.

Lindbom suffered the loss, allowing two goals on 30 shots, as the Eagles finished the afternoon going 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday, January 21st at 7:30pm MT at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California.







