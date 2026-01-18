Capitals Loan Brett Leason to Bears

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have loaned forward Brett Leason to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Leason, 26, has appeared in 20 games with the Bears this season, scoring 14 points (6g, 8a). He skated in six games with the Capitals during his recall.

The 6'5", 220-pound forward spent the previous three seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, registering 48 points (22g, 26a) in 184 games. During the 2023-24 season, Leason recorded a career-high 22 points (11g, 11a) in 68 contests. Leason, who was claimed off waivers from Washington on Oct. 10, 2022, ranked fifth among Ducks forwards in shorthanded ice time (257:15) and sixth in hits (179) over his three seasons with the team.

In 226 career NHL games with Anaheim and Washington, Leason has recorded 54 points (25g, 29a). Leason was drafted by the Capitals in the second round (56th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Charlotte Checkers today at 4 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum.







