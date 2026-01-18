Reign Edge Stars. 4-3

Published on January 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (25-11-1-1) defeated the Texas Stars (15-19-3-1) Saturday night by a final score of 4-3 in front of 6,778 fans at HEB Center. The Reign and Stars will meet in Texas Sunday at 3 p.m. PST.

Jared Wright scored with just 1.4 seconds left in regulation handing Ontario their second straight come from behind victory going into the third period trailing. In fact, the Reign are now 5-9-0 when trailing after 40 minutes this season having been in the situation in five of their last eight contests having won four times including three straight and four of their last five. Cole Guttman notched his second score of the night on an extra attacker tally with 14 seconds left tying the game while his power-play score in the second period tied the game at 2-2. Kenta Isogai got Ontario on the board first with his first AHL goal.

1st 2nd 3rd FINAL

ONT 0 2 2 4

TEX 1 2 0 3

Shots PP

ONT 28 1/3

TEX 20 0/3

Three Stars -

1. Kentai Isogai (ONT)

2. Cameron Hughes (ONT)

3. Cole Guttman (ONT)

W: Portillo

L: Poirier

