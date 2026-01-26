Forward Kenny Connors Recalled by LA Kings
Published on January 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The LA Kings announced today that they have recalled forward Kenny Connors from the Ontario Reign.
Connors, 22, is tied for ninth among AHL rookies with 24 points (9G, 15A) having appeared in all 41 games for Ontario this year while his plus-13 rating ranks fifth among AHL first year skaters. He signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Apr. 3, 2025 and was selected by LA in the 2022 NHL Draft, fourth round, 103rd overall.
The Glen Mills, PA native played three seasons at UMass-Amherst from 2022-25 accumulating 77 points (26G, 51A) in 109 career games. He was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team in 2022-23 and earned a Bronze Medal with Team USA at the 2023 U20 World Junior Championship.
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2026
- Forward Kenny Connors Recalled by LA Kings - Ontario Reign
- Defenseman Connor Mackey Recalled by New York Rangers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Roadrunners Sign Jalen Luypen to PTO - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blues Assign F Otto Stenberg to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with the Society to Host Mates and Dates Night February 6 - Syracuse Crunch
- AHL Skills Competition to Kick off All-Star Festivities - Rockford IceHogs
- Chicago's Bradly Nadeau Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Weekly Report: January 26 - Charlotte Checkers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Curtis Douglas from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Roadrunners Rally Past Silver Knights 3-2 in Overtime - Tucson Roadrunners
- Canucks Shut out the Gulls 4-0 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.