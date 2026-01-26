Forward Kenny Connors Recalled by LA Kings

Published on January 26, 2026

Ontario Reign News Release







The LA Kings announced today that they have recalled forward Kenny Connors from the Ontario Reign.

Connors, 22, is tied for ninth among AHL rookies with 24 points (9G, 15A) having appeared in all 41 games for Ontario this year while his plus-13 rating ranks fifth among AHL first year skaters. He signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Apr. 3, 2025 and was selected by LA in the 2022 NHL Draft, fourth round, 103rd overall.

The Glen Mills, PA native played three seasons at UMass-Amherst from 2022-25 accumulating 77 points (26G, 51A) in 109 career games. He was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team in 2022-23 and earned a Bronze Medal with Team USA at the 2023 U20 World Junior Championship.

