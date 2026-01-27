Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 17

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Jan. 28 vs. Abbotsford | 7:00 p.m. (PST)

Saturday, Jan. 31 at San Diego | 6:00 p.m. (PST)

Sunday, Feb. 1 vs. Coachella Valley | 3:00 p.m. (PST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 23

ONT (3) at CV (2) OT

Nikita Alexandrov scored his 10th goal of the season 34 seconds into overtime giving the Reign a 3-2 victory. Glenn Gawdin opened the scoring in the first period giving Ontario a 1-0 lead with his seventh of the year, his first since Dec. 13. The Firebirds scored late in the opening 20 minutes as the score was even at 1-1 through the first and second period. Cole Guttman gave the Reign a 2-1 lead early into the third period on his 13th of the season before the Firebirds forced overtime late in the contest with an extra attacker score. Erik Portilloearned the win making 32 saves on 34 shots.

Saturday, Jan. 24

ONT (4) vs. COL (1)

Cole Guttman buried a pair of first period scores for his 14th and 15th of the year with his first coming 18 seconds into the game, the quickest goal to start a contest this season for Ontario. Midway through the second period Andre Lee notched his team leading 16th of the season then less than two minutes later the Eagles made it a 3-1 game with a four-on-four score. Aatu Jämsen buried his third power-play score of the season, eighth overall, in the front half of the final stanza making it 4-1. Pheonix Copley recorded the win making 28 saves on 29 shots.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Ontario Reign (41GP, 27-12-1-1, 56pts, 0.683%)

2. Colorado Eagles (39GP, 25-10-1-3, 54pts, 0.692%)

3. Bakersfield Condors (40GP, 22-12-6-0, 50pts, 0.625%)

4. Coachella Valley Firebirds (39GP, 22-12-5-0, 49pts, 0.628%)

5. San Jose Barracuda (38GP, 22-13-1-2, 47pts, 0.618%)

6. San Diego Gulls (40GP, 18-14-6-2, 44pts, 0.550%)

7. Tucson Roadrunners (39GP, 18-14-7-0, 43pts, 0.551%)

8. Calgary Wranglers (42GP, 16-16-8-2, 42pts, 0.500%)

9. Henderson Silver Knights (37GP, 17-14-4-2, 40pts, 0.541%)

10. Abbotsford Canucks (43GP, 15-22-3-3, 36pts, 0.419%)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

January 26: Kenny Connors recalled by LA Kings.

January 22: Isaiah Saville recalled from Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

January 22: Kenta Isogai loaned to Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

January 19: Andre Lee assigned on loan by LA Kings.

NHL CALL-UPS THIS SEASON

#17 Kenny Connors (0GP)

#26 Andre Lee (7GP, 1-1-2, -2)

#29 Pheonix Copley (1GP, 0-1-0, 3.07, .893)

#34 Taylor Ward (9GP, 2-2-4, +3)

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#21 Glenn Gawdin is six points shy of 100 with Ontario.

#27 Joe Hicketts is one game shy of 550 career AHL games.

#29 Pheonix Copley is one game shy of 300 AHL games.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov is two assists shy of 100 AHL assist.

#81 Cole Guttman is four assists shy of 100 pro assists.

AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS

#1 Erik Portillo is 7th with a 2.30 goals against average, 8th with a .915 save percentage, and tied for 9th with 10 wins.

#8 Martin Chromiak is tied for 6th with six power-play goals, tied for 7th with 15 goals, and tied for 11th with 32 points.

#17 Kenny Connors is tied for 5th among rookies at +13 which is tied for 11th among all skaters. He is tied for 9th among rookies with 24 points.

#21 Glenn Gawdin is tied for 7th with 25 assists and tied for 11th with 32 points.

#26 Andre Lee is tied for 5th with seven power-play goals, tied for 6th with 16 goals, and tied for 14th with 28 points.

#29 Pheonix Copley is tied for 8th with 11 wins.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov is tied for 5th with 27 assists and tied for 6th with 37 points.

#78 Jared Wright is 2nd among rookies at +17 which is tied for 7th among all skaters.

#81 Cole Guttman is tied for 7th with 15 goals and tied for 12th with 31 points.

ACTIVE STREAKS

#8 Martin Chromiak has a five-game point streak (1G, 7A) and an assist in four straight (7A).

#21 Glen Gawdin has a two-game point streak (1G, 1A).

#59 Nikita Alexandrov has a two-game point streak and assist streak (1G, 3A).

#81 Cole Guttman has a four-game goal streak and point streak (6G, 1A).

#91 Logan Brown has an assist in back-to-back games.

REIGN RECENT REMARKABLES

#1 Erik Portillo has won six straight games since returning from injury after missing 16 consecutive games from Nov. 13-Jan. 2. He is victorious in 10 consecutive decisions.

#8 Martin Chromiak has 12 points (4G, 8A) in his last 10 games.

#12 Tim Rego has five points (2G, 2A) in his last six games.

#21 Glenn Gawdin has a point in 15 of his last 20 games (4G, 15A).

#26 Andre Lee has nine points (8G, 1A) in his last 10 games.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov has a point in 15 of 22 games with Ontario (7G, 16A).

#81 Cole Guttman has a point in nine of his last 11 games (10G, 5A). After starting the season with just three points (1G, 2A) in his first 11 games he has 28 points (14G, 14A) in his last 26 games.

#86 Aatu Jämsen has seven points (4G, 3A) in his last 11 games.

TEAM NOTES

RECORD: (27-12-1-1)

HOME: (14-4-1-1)

AWAY: (13-8-0-0)

GOALS FOR: 6th (137, 3.34)

GOALS AGAINST: 7th (112, 2.73)

SHOTS FOR: 31st (25.24)

SHOTS AGAINST: 5th (26.34)

POWER-PLAY: 9th (31/151, 20.5%)

PENALTY KILL: 7th (106/127, 83.5%)

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Andre Lee (16)

Assists: Nikita Alexandrov (27)

Points: Nikita Alexandrov (37)

Multi-Point Games: Cole Guttman (8)

Multi-Goal Games: Martin Chromiak, Andre Lee, Cole Guttman (3)

Plus/Minus: Jared Wright (+17)

PIMS: Glenn Gawdin (47)

PPGS: Andre Lee (7)

PPAS: Nikita Alexandrov, Glenn Gawdin (9)

PPPS: Nikita Alexandrov, Martin Chromiak (13)

Shots: Martin Chromiak (88)

Wins: Pheonix Copley (11)

GAA: Erik Portillo (2.30)

SV%: Erik Portillo (.915)

