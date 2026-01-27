90's Night, $3 Beer Friday, and Oilers Night this Weekend
Published on January 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Condors are back ... ALRIGHT! From boy bands to pop hits, we're throwing it back to the 90's on Friday. Plus it's a $3 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and Mango Cart just $3 from doors open through the start of the second period. Presented by KGET-17, Groove 99.3 FM, and American Business Machines.
Saturday the team will wear specialty BAK Oilers themed jerseys with a charity post-game auction. Plus, former Condors captain Erik Burgdoerfer will be on hand as he becomes the 7th player inducted into the Condors Hall of Fame. Condors365 Members can meet him pre-game in the members lounge. Both games at 7 p.m. starts with doors opening at 6 p.m.
