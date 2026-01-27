Wolf Pack Loan Forward Zakary Karpa to ECHL Bloomington
Published on January 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned forward Zakary Karpa to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.
Karpa, 23, has appeared in 26 games with the Bison as a rookie this season. He has scored ten points (4 g, 6 a).
The native of Greenwich, CT, was selected in the sixth round, 191st overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers. He inked an AHL contract with the Wolf Pack on May 8, 2025.
Prior to signing with the Wolf Pack, Karpa skated in 117 games with Harvard University, scoring 35 points (16 g, 19 a). He served as captain of the Crimson for two seasons (2023-24, 2024-25).
He made his AHL debut with the Wolf Pack on Dec. 27 against the Bridgeport Islanders. He recorded his first career AHL goal that night in the club's 5-2 victory. In total, Karpa has played in three games with the Wolf Pack, recording one goal.
