Utah Mammoth Recall Dmitri Simashev

Published on January 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

TUCSON - The Utah Mammoth announced today that rookie defenseman Dmitri Simashev has been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Simashev, 20, recorded 20 points (5 goals, 15 assists), a plus-3 rating and 15 penalty minutes (PIM) in 20 AHL games with the Roadrunners and was selected to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic.

The 6-foot-5, 201-pound defenseman averaged 1.00 points per game, a pace that leads Tucson, all AHL rookie defensemen and ranks tied for second among all AHL blueliners with at least 10 games played.

Since making his AHL debut on Dec. 3 vs. Bakersfield, Simashev has recorded the second-most points among all AHL defensemen. He also owns the Roadrunners' longest point streak of the 2025-26 season, tallying eight points (3g, 5a) in six consecutive games from Dec. 6-27.

At the time of his recall, Simashev carried the second-longest active road assist streak in the AHL, totaling six assists in five consecutive road games dating back to Dec. 20 at Abbotsford, and a three-game point streak dating back to Jan. 21 vs. San Diego, with five assists in that span

The Kostroma, Russia native opened the season with Utah, posting one assist and 18 PIM in 24 NHL games.

Selected sixth overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Draft, Simashev is in his first year with the organization after signing his entry-level contract with the Mammoth on May 28, 2025, ahead of his first season in North America.

Before turning pro in North America, Simashev tallied 16 points (5g, 11a), a plus-18 rating and 24 PIM in 137 Kontinental Hockey League games across three seasons (2022-25) with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. He also recorded two assists and eight PIM in 38 career Gagarin Cup Playoff games and helped Lokomotiv capture the franchise's first championship in the 2025 Gagarin Cup Playoffs.







