Autism Awareness Night Set for January 31
Published on January 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Join us for our Autism Awareness Night this Saturday, Jan. 31!
To make our experience more welcoming for those affected by autism, we will be lowering overall volume and taking special care to avoid using sudden, loud noises whenever possible. The Checkers will also be providing ear plugs and fidget toys at the ticket information table to anyone who may benefit from them.
In addition, there will be a sensory break area in the East Charlotte Room, which is located in the connector building adjacent to Bojangles Coliseum next to the main merchandise location. Sensory kits can also be picked up in this area. During the game, the Checkers will also share stories of those affected by autism and recognize those who are in attendance.
The game against the Providence Bruins starts at 4 p.m., with main doors opening one hour prior and connector doors with access to the sensory area and merchandise store opening at 2:30.
