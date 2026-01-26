Blues Assign F Otto Stenberg to T-Birds
Published on January 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have assigned forward Otto Stenberg to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Stenberg, 20, appeared in 18 games during his recall to the Blues, posting eight points (one goal, seven assists). The Stenungsund, Sweden native has also dressed in 21 games for the Thunderbirds this season, recording eight points (three goals, five assists).
Overall, the 5'11, 188-pound forward has played in 59 career AHL regular-season games, tallying 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) and eight penalty minutes. He was drafted by the Blues in the first round, 25th overall, of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
The T-Birds return to home ice for the final two games of the homestand on Friday, Jan. 30, and Saturday, Jan. 31, against Lehigh Valley and Hartford, respectively.
Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).
Images from this story
|
Springfield Thunderbirds forward Otto Stenberg
American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2026
- Forward Kenny Connors Recalled by LA Kings - Ontario Reign
- Defenseman Connor Mackey Recalled by New York Rangers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Roadrunners Sign Jalen Luypen to PTO - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blues Assign F Otto Stenberg to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with the Society to Host Mates and Dates Night February 6 - Syracuse Crunch
- AHL Skills Competition to Kick off All-Star Festivities - Rockford IceHogs
- Chicago's Bradly Nadeau Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Weekly Report: January 26 - Charlotte Checkers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Curtis Douglas from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Roadrunners Rally Past Silver Knights 3-2 in Overtime - Tucson Roadrunners
- Canucks Shut out the Gulls 4-0 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Blues Assign F Otto Stenberg to T-Birds
- Sens' Netminder Merilainen Steals 1-0 Win over T-Birds
- Relentless T-Birds Erase 2-Goal Deficit to Win in Ott's Debut
- T-Birds' Valiant Push Not Enough to Top Penguins
- Steve Ott Takes over as Springfield Thunderbirds Head Coach for Remainder of Season