Roadrunners Sign Jalen Luypen to PTO

Published on January 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners announced today that the club has signed forward Jalen Luypen to a professional tryout (PTO).

Luypen, 23, has split time between the American Hockey League (AHL) and ECHL this season. He has recorded one goal in two AHL games with the Hershey Bears, along with 32 points (13g, 19a) and 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 33 ECHL games with the South Carolina Stingrays.

Across three professional seasons, the 5-foot-10, 171-pound forward has totaled 35 points (13g, 22a) and 49 PIM in 122 career AHL games with Hershey and the Rockford IceHogs, in addition to 35 points (14g, 21a) and 18 PIM in 38 career ECHL games with South Carolina and the Indy Fuel. He has also added two assists and 12 PIM in 14 career Calder Cup Playoff games with Rockford.

A native of Kelowna, British Columbia, Luypen set AHL career highs during his rookie season with Rockford in 2023-24, recording 20 points (4g, 16a) and 37 PIM in 64 games.

He followed that with 14 points (8g, 6a) and 12 PIM in 56 games with the IceHogs last season, along with two assists and 12 PIM in seven games during the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. He also recorded three points (1g, 2a) and two PIM in five ECHL games with Indy during the 2024-25 campaign.

Luypen was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Prior to turning pro, Luypen recorded 163 points (79g, 84a) and 212 PIM over five Western Hockey League (WHL) seasons with the Edmonton Oil Kings (2018-22) and Tri-City Americans (2022-23). He also added 15 points (7g, 8a) and 22 PIM in 25 WHL playoff games.

During his fourth and final season with Edmonton in 2021-22, Luypen posted career highs with 64 points (29g, 35a) and 78 PIM in 66 games and added nine points (4g, 5a) in 19 playoff games to help lead the Oil Kings to their third Ed Chynoweth Cup (WHL championship) and a berth in the 2022 Memorial Cup alongside Utah Mammoth forward Dylan Guenther.







