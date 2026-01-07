Condors Win Fourth Straight, 5-3 in Abbotsford

Published on January 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Quinn Hutson and Seth Griffith combined for six points and the Bakersfield Condors (17-10-5, 39pts) won their fourth straight, 5-3, over the Abbotsford Canucks (9-18-6, 24pts) on Tuesday.

Hutson (20th, 21st) scored twice in the first period to tie for the AHL goal scoring lead. His first came in the opening minute unassisted. His second came from the slot off a feed from Josh Samanski. Matt Tomkins stopped 11 in the frame.

After Abbotsford cut the lead to 2-1 at 15:01, Damien Carfagna (3rd) restored the two-goal cushion with a blast on the power play two minutes later. Hutson and Griffith assisted.

With a three-point night, Hutson continues to lead all rookies in scoring and is third in the league scoring race. His 21 goals set a new team rookie goal scoring record and is tied for the league lead.

Griffith (9th, 10th) scored twice in the third period as the teams combined for four tallies in the 5-3 Condors victory. Griffith had three points (2g-1a) and is now tied for sixth in the league scoring race.

Matt Tomkins earned his 10th win of the season, stopping 36 of 39 shots. The Condors are 5-0-1 in their last six on the road and have scored at least four goals in each game.

The Condors road trip continues in Abbotsford on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Bakersfield is next on Dignity Health Home Ice on Sunday, January 11 at 4 p.m. for a Family Fun Day (click here for tickets)







