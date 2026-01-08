Perets Recalled from Reading

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled goaltender Yaniv Perets from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Perets, 25, has started one game for Lehigh Valley this season, stopping 26 shots in the Phantoms' 4-3 win at Hartford on November 1. In 13 games with Reading this season, he has posted a 7-4-1 record, 3.74 GAA, and .889 SV%. Prior to signing with the Phantoms in July 2025, Perets spent the majority of last season with the Bloomington (IL) Bison of the ECHL going 12-12-1, 2.59, .921 in 27 games. He also appeared in four AHL games with the Chicago Wolves going 1-2-1, 3.93, .846 and made one relief appearance in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes on November 30, 2024.

A native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Perets played collegiately at Quinnipiac University, where he was two-time ECAC Goaltender of the Year and won an NCAA National Championship in 2023 as a sophomore.

The Phantoms are back in action this weekend and are looking to continue a six-game point streak when they play at the Springfield Thunderbirds (STL) on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. and the Providence Bruins (BOS) on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

The Phantoms are back at PPL Center on Friday, January 16 and Saturday, January 17 against the Bridgeport Islanders (NYI) and Syracuse Crunch (TB).







