Perets Recalled from Reading
Published on January 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled goaltender Yaniv Perets from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.
Perets, 25, has started one game for Lehigh Valley this season, stopping 26 shots in the Phantoms' 4-3 win at Hartford on November 1. In 13 games with Reading this season, he has posted a 7-4-1 record, 3.74 GAA, and .889 SV%. Prior to signing with the Phantoms in July 2025, Perets spent the majority of last season with the Bloomington (IL) Bison of the ECHL going 12-12-1, 2.59, .921 in 27 games. He also appeared in four AHL games with the Chicago Wolves going 1-2-1, 3.93, .846 and made one relief appearance in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes on November 30, 2024.
A native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Perets played collegiately at Quinnipiac University, where he was two-time ECAC Goaltender of the Year and won an NCAA National Championship in 2023 as a sophomore.
The Phantoms are back in action this weekend and are looking to continue a six-game point streak when they play at the Springfield Thunderbirds (STL) on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. and the Providence Bruins (BOS) on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.
The Phantoms are back at PPL Center on Friday, January 16 and Saturday, January 17 against the Bridgeport Islanders (NYI) and Syracuse Crunch (TB).
American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2026
- Perets Recalled from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Tim Washe from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Iowa Wild signs defenseman D.J. King to PTO - Iowa Wild
- Jonas Rondbjerg to Represent Denmark at the Olympic Games - Henderson Silver Knights
- AHL, PHPA Reach Tentative Deal on New Collective Bargaining Agreement - AHL
- Shai Buium Assigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Megna Named Playing Captain at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- Patrick Brown Selected as Playing Captain for AHL All-Star Classic - Providence Bruins
- Providence's Patrick Brown, Colorado's Jayson Megna Named 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Playing Captains - AHL
- Senators Announce Surprise "Winning Sunday" on January 11 - Belleville Senators
- San Diego Gulls Recall Vyacheslav Buteyets and Coulson Pitre from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Ads Reveal Special Outdoor Game Jerseys - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game Preview: Condors at Canucks, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Ontario Reign - Iowa Wild
- Capitals Recall Forward Brett Leason from Bears - Hershey Bears
- Firebirds' Oscar Fisker Mølgaard Named to Team Denmark for 2026 Olympic Winter Games - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Harrison Meneghin from Syracuse Crunch to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Samanski Named to German Olympic Team - Bakersfield Condors
- Canucks Fell 5-3 to the Bakersfield Condors - Abbotsford Canucks
- Condors Win Fourth Straight, 5-3 in Abbotsford - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Perets Recalled from Reading
- Flyers and Phantoms Prospects Shine at World Juniors
- Kolosov Named AHL Player of the Week
- Toronto Takedown: Phantoms Romp 6-1
- Preview: Phantoms at Toronto, Game 33