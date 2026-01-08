Anaheim Ducks Recall Tim Washe from San Diego

Published on January 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Tim Washe from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the club has placed goaltender Petr Mrazek on Injured Reserve due to a lower-body injury.

Washe, 24 (8/25/01), made his NHL debut with Anaheim April 15, 2025 at Minnesota while appearing in two games with the Ducks in 2024-25 after signing a one-year entry-level contract following his collegiate career. Washe led San Diego in goals (13), co-led in points (13-12=25), and was fourth in assists and plus/minus (+7) in 30 AHL games at the time of his recall. Signed by Anaheim to a two-year contract extension Aug. 4, 2025, Washe was tied for second in goals and tied for third in points among all AHL rookies.

The 6-3, 212-pound forward captained Western Michigan University (NCHC) to their first national championship in 2024-25, including two assists in the championship game. Washe scored 16-22=38 points with a +22 rating, leading the Broncos in game-winning goals (8, single-season program record), ranking second among team leaders in points, third in goals and tied for fourth in assists. He led the NCAA in faceoff win percentage (63.1%, 483-of-766) and ranked third in the country in faceoff wins. Washe was named the NCHC Defensive Forward of the Year..

The Clarkston, Mich. native completed his five-year NCAA career at Western Michigan with 28-46=74 points with a +19 rating and 125 penalty minutes (PIM) in a program record 171 career games from 2020-25. He led the NCHC in faceoff win percentage each of the last three seasons, including 2024-25, 2023-24 (60.0%, 423-of-705) and 2022-23 (61.4%, 325-of-529). He was also named an NCHC Distinguished Scholar Athlete each of the last three seasons (2023-25), and to the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team in 2021-22.







