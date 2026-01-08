Iowa Wild signs defenseman D.J. King to PTO
Published on January 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman D.J. King to a professional try-out contract (PTO).
King, 25 (8/7/2000), has recorded two points (1-1=2), 46 penalty minutes (PIM), and a minus-5 rating in 25 games with the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) during the 2025-26 season. King also recorded an assist in one game with the Hershey Bears this season. The 6-foot-3, 216- pound native of Scottsdale, Ariz., has two points (0-2=2) and four PIM in nine career AHL games with the Bears, Rockford IceHogs (2024-25), and Grand Rapids Griffins (2021-22). King has also posted 27 points (8-19'), 205 PIM, and a minus-28 rating across 189 ECHL games with the Stingrays, Indy Fuel (2023-25), Norfolk Admirals (2022-23), and Fort Wayne Komets (2021-23).
Prior to his professional career, Nelson recorded 24 points (7-17=24), 140 PIM, and a plus-7 rating in 104 OHL games with the Hamilton Bulldogs (2018-19) and Saginaw Spirit (2019-21) and skated for the United States National Team Development Program (2016-18).
King will wear sweater No. 5 with Iowa.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star.
Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center.
