Senators Announce Surprise "Winning Sunday" on January 11
Published on January 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - As the Belleville Senators move into the second half of the 2025-26 season and the number of Wednesday home contests dwindles, the club wants to give fans an additional chance to "win when the Sens win"!
The Senators are turning the game on Sunday, January 11, 2026 against the Rochester Americans (AHL Affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) into a "Winning Sunday", meaning if the Senators win, all fans who purchase a ticket and attend that game will receive a free ticket to the game on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, against the Syracuse Crunch (AHL Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning).
Puck drop for this Sunday's matchup with Rochester is set for 3:00 p.m. at CAA Arena.
Single-game tickets for the Belleville Sens "Winning Sunday" on January 11, 2026, vs Rochester and all home games in the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.
