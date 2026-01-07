AHL, PHPA Reach Tentative Deal on New Collective Bargaining Agreement
Published on January 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League and the Professional Hockey Players' Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement.
The tentative agreement is subject to ratification by the AHL Board of Governors and by the PHPA's AHL membership.
