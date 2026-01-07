AHL, PHPA Reach Tentative Deal on New Collective Bargaining Agreement

Published on January 7, 2026







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League and the Professional Hockey Players' Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The tentative agreement is subject to ratification by the AHL Board of Governors and by the PHPA's AHL membership.







