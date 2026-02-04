Blues Acquire F Thomas Bordeleau from Devils, Assign to T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has acquired forward Thomas Bordeleau and a conditional 4th round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Nick Bjugstad. Bordeleau will report to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Bordeleau, 24, has dressed in 35 games for the AHL's Utica Comets this season, recording eight points (two goals, six assists) and 37 penalty minutes. Overall, the Houston, Texas native has played in 196 career AHL regular-season games, totaling 115 points (49 goals, 66 assists) and 126 penalty minutes. Bordeleau has also made 44 career NHL regular-season appearances with the San Jose Sharks, tallying 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) and 18 penalty minutes. He was drafted by the Sharks in the second round (38th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

The T-Birds continue their busy road stretch to begin the month of February when they pay a visit to Syracuse to tangle with the Crunch at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday night at Upstate Medical University Arena.

