T-Birds Outmuscle Wolf Pack, 4-1
Published on January 31, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (16-20-4-2) muscled their way past their I-91 rivals, the Hartford Wolf Pack (16-21-4-1), capturing a 4-1 win on Saturday night before a sellout crowd of 6,793 inside the MassMutual Center.
For a second straight night, Steve Ott's team got off to a quick start as Marc-Andre Gaudet jumped up through the slot area, received a drop feed from Matthew Peca, and picked the glove side on Dylan Garand to give Springfield the 1-0 jump at 6:55 of the first.
After a 2-for-3 night on the power play on Friday, the T-Birds man advantage did not get off to a strong beginning on Saturday, as back-to-back penalties brought an early end to a Springfield advantage and, instead, handed Hartford a 5-on-3. Brendan Brisson cashed in from there, one-timing a Justin Dowling pass through the wickets of Georgi Romanov at 13:20, equalizing the score, 1-1.
The T-Birds settled into the game as the second period began and, once again, a blueliner had the tone-setting goal for Springfield as Hunter Skinner glided down the left circle and snapped a bar-down wrister over Garand's glove at 3:38 of the second, restoring the T-Birds lead, 2-1.
Just over four minutes later, Otto Stenberg made a savvy play, sneaking behind the net to steal a drop pass from Garand and setting up Dillon Dube for a wide-open net at the edge of the crease, extending Springfield's advantage to 3-1 at 8:13 of the period.
Like Friday night, the Springfield defense and goaltending locked things down in the final period, as the penalty kill successfully thwarted a pair of Hartford advantages, and Chris Wagner added his fourth goal in as many games played into an empty net with 3:00 remaining to seal the T-Birds' second straight win.
The T-Birds begin a six-game road swing on Sunday with a 5:00 p.m. matchup in Bridgeport against the Islanders to complete this three-game, three-night weekend.
Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).
American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2026
- Penguins Crush Crunch on Crosscheck Cancer Night - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Islanders Handed 5-3 Road Loss against Phantoms - Bridgeport Islanders
- Sunday's Checkers Game Is Closed to Public - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds Outmuscle Wolf Pack, 4-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Earn Point in OT Loss to Hershey - Utica Comets
- Wolf Pack Fall 4-1 to Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Defeated by Penguins, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Anderson-Dolan Nets a Pair in Moose Win - Manitoba Moose
- Reign Preview - Ontario at San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Capitals Recall Trineyev and Bjorklund from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Providence Ends Checkers' Point Streak - Charlotte Checkers
- Tufte, P-Bruins Power Past Checkers - Providence Bruins
- New York Rangers Assign F Brett Berard to Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Assign F Matt Luff to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Bridgeport, Game 42 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Recall Goaltender Seth Eisele from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Transactions: Pederson Returns, Kolosov to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Condors vs Canucks, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Justin Holl Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Providence Bruins Recall Jacob Perreault from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Bojangles Game Preview: January 31 vs. Providence - Charlotte Checkers
- Wranglers Face off against Barracuda - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Fall, 5-1, in San Jose - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.