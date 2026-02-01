Sunday's Checkers Game Is Closed to Public

Due to deteriorating travel conditions and road closures in the Charlotte area, as well as concern for the well-being of staff that would be needed to open the game, the Charlotte Checkers today announced that Sunday's 1 p.m. game at Bojangles Coliseum will be closed to the public.

The game against the Providence Bruins will still be played. It will be televised locally on WCCB Charlotte and streamed online via FloSports.

For those with tickets to Sunday's game, exchange opportunities are available and can be completed by visiting charlottecheckers.com/winterweather. For further questions, please contact a Checkers ticket representative at (704) 342-4423 or tickets@charlottecheckers.com.







