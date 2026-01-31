Wranglers Face off against Barracuda

After snapping a seven-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the North Division-leading Laval Rocket, the Wranglers carry renewed momentum into a three-game road trip that begins in San Jose.

The Matchup

The Wranglers open the trip with a two-game set against the San Jose Barracuda on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. MT and Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. MT.

They'll wrap up the road swing against the Bakersfield Condors on Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. MT.

Following Monday's win, captain Clark Bishop said the victory gave the group a much-needed boost.

"It gives our team some jump," Bishop shared. "We've been playing good the last three or four games, so it's about staying positive and sticking with it."

Heading into the trip, Bishop emphasized attention to detail as the key to success.

"Sticking to our game, our details, those small little things in our game, it's gonna help us win."

San Jose currently leads the season series 3-0, including a 3-0 shutout of the Wranglers on Nov. 26.

Since that meeting, the Wranglers sit ninth in the Pacific Division with a 16-16-8-2 record and 42 points.

While they remain outside of playoff position, the mindset hasn't changed.

"It's a playoff mindset," Bishop said. "Every game is going to matter just because of where we are in the standings."

The Wranglers are expected to have Zayne Parekh in the lineup for Friday's contest.

The blueliner, skating on a conditioning loan, has recorded four points (2G, 2A) in three games.

"I'm feeling really good about my game, especially with the puck right now," Parekh said following Monday's win. "Getting used to the speed, obviously it's not NHL speed, but it's a lot faster than junior. It's a good jump for me, a step in the right direction, and I'm really enjoying it. The guys have been great to me, which makes it even better."

"I didn't think I would score from there...I just put it to the net and got a little lucky."

The Other Side

The Barracuda enter the matchup fifth in the Pacific Division with 47 points and have won three of their last five games, most recently a 5-3 victory over the Bakersfield Condors on Jan. 24.

Filip Bystedt is the player to watch for San Jose.

The Swedish forward leads the Barracuda with 32 points (11G, 21A) in 36 games and was recently named the team's representative for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic.

Don't Miss the Action

