Wolf Pack Fall 4-1 to Thunderbirds
Published on January 31, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Hartford Wolf Pack dropped their fourth straight game on Saturday night, 4-1 at the hands of the rival Springfield Thunderbirds.
For the fifth straight game, the Wolf Pack surrendered the first goal.
Marc-Andre Gaudet opened the scoring 6:55 into the game. He took a feed from Matthew Peca and blasted a drive from the high-slot to make it 1-0. The goal was Gaudet's fourth of the season.
Brendan Brisson drew the Wolf Pack even at 13:20, scoring his 12th goal of the season on the power play. Brisson took a pass from Justin Dowling in the right-wing circle and uncorked a shot that blew by Georgi Romanov to make it 1-1.
The sides would head to the intermission deadlocked 1-1. It would only take 3:38 of action in the middle frame for the Thunderbirds to regain the lead, however.
Rushing up the ice from right-to-left, Hugh McGing fed Hunter Skinner in the neutral zone. Skinner gained the offensive zone and then fired a shot from the top of the left-wing circle off the rush that beat Garand to make it 2-1. The goal was Skinner's fourth of the season and would prove to be the game-winning tally.
Dillon Dube extended the lead to 3-1 at 8:13, potting his fourth goal of the season. Otto Stenberg won a race to a loose puck on the left-wing side and fed Dube at the side of the net. He quickly settled the puck and beat Garand for the insurance marker.
The Wolf Pack peppered Romanov with nine shots in the final stanza but were unable to breakthrough.
Chris Wagner ended the intrigue at 17:00, hitting the empty net to make it 4-1.
The Wolf Pack return to action on Friday night when they visit the Providence Bruins. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. from the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Pregame coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.
The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Feb. 7 when the Bruins come to town to conclude the home-and-home set. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.
