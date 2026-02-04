Capitals Loan Trineyev to Bears

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have loaned forward Bogdan Trineyev to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Trineyev, 23, has produced 21 points (9g, 12a) in 32 games with the Bears this season which is tied for fourth in team scoring, while being one of two players to score a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal for the club. His 12 assists already represent a career high with Hershey, while his .66 points per game also represents a career best.

Trineyev made his NHL debut with the Capitals on Dec. 13 at Winnipeg, and has appeared in two games with Washington this season. He signed a two-year contract extension with the Capitals in January.

Last season, Trineyev collected a career-high 22 points (14g, 8a) in 62 games to finish tied for 13th in team scoring, then proceeded to pace the club during the Calder Cup Playoffs by netting five goals and two assists for a team-leading seven points in eight postseason contests. During his first full AHL campaign in 2023-24, Trineyev recorded 16 points (9g, 7a) in 63 games with Hershey. Trineyev appeared in all 20 games during Hershey's run to the Calder Cup championship, registering four assists.

