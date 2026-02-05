Syracuse Crunch Top Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-3

Published on February 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch center Tristan Allard vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch topped the Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The win snaps a three-game skid for the Crunch and advances the team to 24-16-3-1 on the season.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson earned the win stopping 27-of-30 shots. Vadim Zherenko turned aside 16-of-20 in net for the Thunderbirds. The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-3 opportunities, while the penalty kill went 3-for-4.

The Thunderbirds opened scoring 8:46 into the first period. Halverson made the initial save on a tipped shot, but the rebound dropped down for Chris Wagner to chip in. It remained a one-goal game until the Crunch evened the score at 15:56. Tristan Allard cut across the slot and sent the puck five-hole to tie it, but Springfield responded and regained their lead just 21 seconds later when Michael Buchinger scored on a penalty shot.

During the final minute of the period, Syracuse rallied and stole the lead with back-to-back goals just 16 seconds apart. At 19:43, Mitchell Chaffee threw the puck towards the net for Dylan Duke to score from one knee on the back door during the man-advantage. Wyatt Newpower then put the Crunch on top as he sent in a shot from the right circle with just one second remaining in the frame.

Max Groshev built up a two-goal lead for the Crunch when he potted a wrister from the left circle five minutes into the middle frame.

Springfield came back within one with a power-play goal at the 1:29 mark of the third period. After the puck got caught in traffic in the slot, Aleksanteri Kaskimäki grabbed it and scored, but Syracuse was able to shut down a comeback effort and took the midweek victory.

The Crunch host the Belleville Senators on Friday.

Crunchables: Wyatt Newpower recorded his first goal with the Crunch tonight.

