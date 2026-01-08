Becher's Two-Goal Night Powers Griffins to 3-2 Win over Stars

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Driven by a two-goal night from Ondrej Becher, the Grand Rapids Griffins grabbed a 3-2 victory over the Texas Stars at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday. With the win, the Griffins became the fastest team to reach 60 points in the AHL's 90-year history.

The Griffins eclipsed the 2005-06 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (29-3-2-1, 61 pts.) by reaching 60 points three games faster, and improved to 29-1-1-1 on the season. Grand Rapids extended its point streak to 19 games (18-0-1-0), which tied the longest run in franchise history, and tied the seventh-longest point streak in league history. Sebastian Cossa received the nod in net and notched 21 saves to improve to 17-1-1, while Austin Watson tallied his 100th AHL goal.

Despite outshooting the Stars 13-3 in the opening period, the Griffins ceased to capitalize. The best chance for the home team came with 17:33 on the clock, when Becher knocked one from the neutral zone to Jakub Rychlovsky and he skated in on a breakaway, but was stopped by the skate of Arno Tiefensee.

In his return to Van Andel Arena in a visitors' jersey, Cross Hanas put the Stars up 1-0 in the second frame, when he let a long shot from the left point fly through traffic at 7:58. The Griffins knotted the contest 14:26 in, when Antti Tuomisto snapped a one-timer from the blue line, and Watson potted it from the slot on the rebound.

Becher put the Griffins ahead 2:21 into the final slate. Tiefensee was dragged from the crease by a Texas defender, and the Czechia, native waited patiently behind the goal line, before stuffing it in on a wraparound. The Stars tied it 2:11 later, when Hanas stick-handled through the slot, swiped one to Kole Lind on the door step and he punched it in. Grand Rapids had the last word, when Eduards Tralmaks tapped one from the left circle to Becher in the slot, and he slapped in the one-timer at 14:04. Texas pulled its netminder with 3:01 left, but could not prevail, giving Grand Rapids the 3-2 win.

Notes *Grand Rapids improved to 5-0 against Texas this season with a 26-11 scoring margin. *In the last five seasons since 2021-22, the Griffins boosted their record against the Stars to 18-14-4-1. *Tralmaks (14-5-19), who was named to Team Latvia for the 2026 Milan Olympics on Tuesday, recorded an assist on the game-winner.

Texas 0 1 1 - 2

Grand Rapids 0 1 2 - 3

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-1, Texas, Hanas 5 (Punnett), 7:58. 2, Grand Rapids, Watson 8 (Tuomisto, Danielson), 14:26. Penalties-Krys Tex (cross-checking), 3:37; Chisholm Tex (roughing, fighting), 13:17; Bantle Gr (interference, fighting), 13:17; Lind Tex (roughing), 17:23.

3rd Period-3, Grand Rapids, Becher 2 (Kannok Leipert), 2:21. 4, Texas, Lind 6 (Hanas), 4:32. 5, Grand Rapids, Becher 3 (Tralmaks), 14:04. Penalties-McKenzie Tex (roughing, fighting), 15:11; Watson Gr (cross-checking, fighting), 15:11; Lind Tex (fighting), 19:53; Wallinder Gr (fighting), 19:53.

Shots on Goal-Texas 3-4-16-23. Grand Rapids 13-16-15-44.

Power Play Opportunities-Texas 0 / 0; Grand Rapids 0 / 2.

Goalies-Texas, Tiefensee 5-3-0 (44 shots-41 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 17-1-1 (23 shots-21 saves).

A-6,867

Three Stars

1. GR Becher (two goals) 2. TEX Hanas (goal, assist) 3. GR Watson (goal)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 29-1-1-1 (60 pts.) / Fri., Jan. 9 vs. Texas 7 p.m.

Texas: 13-16-3-1 (30 pts.) / Fri., Jan. 9 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m. CST

