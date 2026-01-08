Iowa Wild goaltender Samuel Hlavaj named To team Slovakia for 2026 Winter Olympic Games

Published on January 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Slovakian Ice Hockey Federation today announced Iowa Wild goaltender Samuel Hlavaj has been named to the team's roster for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Hlavaj, 24 (5/29/2001), owns a 3.47 goals-against average (GAA), a .876 save percentage (SV%), a 4-7-3 record, and one shutout in 13 games with the Iowa Wild this season. Hlavaj posted a 2.85 GAA, .904 SV%, and a 14-4-4 record with the Wild in 2024-25. He also owns a 3.21 GAA, a .885 SV%, and a 2-3-1 record in six games with the Iowa Heartlanders across the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

Hlavaj posted a 3.10 GAA and a .902 SV% in 28 games with HC Škoda Plzeň of the Czech Extraliga during the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-4, 193-pound native of Martin, Slovakia, spent two seasons with HC Slovan Bratislava (2021-23) of the Slovakia League and recorded a 2.47 GAA, a .912 SV% and one shutout in 27 games.

Hlavaj previously won a silver medal with Slovakia at the 2016-17 IIHF U-18 World Championship. He has represented his home country at three IIHF World Junior Championships (2018-21) and three IIHF World Championships (2022-25).

