Iowa Wild goaltender Samuel Hlavaj named To team Slovakia for 2026 Winter Olympic Games
Published on January 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Slovakian Ice Hockey Federation today announced Iowa Wild goaltender Samuel Hlavaj has been named to the team's roster for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.
Hlavaj, 24 (5/29/2001), owns a 3.47 goals-against average (GAA), a .876 save percentage (SV%), a 4-7-3 record, and one shutout in 13 games with the Iowa Wild this season. Hlavaj posted a 2.85 GAA, .904 SV%, and a 14-4-4 record with the Wild in 2024-25. He also owns a 3.21 GAA, a .885 SV%, and a 2-3-1 record in six games with the Iowa Heartlanders across the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.
Hlavaj posted a 3.10 GAA and a .902 SV% in 28 games with HC Škoda Plzeň of the Czech Extraliga during the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-4, 193-pound native of Martin, Slovakia, spent two seasons with HC Slovan Bratislava (2021-23) of the Slovakia League and recorded a 2.47 GAA, a .912 SV% and one shutout in 27 games.
Hlavaj previously won a silver medal with Slovakia at the 2016-17 IIHF U-18 World Championship. He has represented his home country at three IIHF World Junior Championships (2018-21) and three IIHF World Championships (2022-25).
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365 .
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.
Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2026
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 11 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners vs Iowa Wild - Tucson Roadrunners
- Jacob Julien Reassigned to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa Wild goaltender Samuel Hlavaj named To team Slovakia for 2026 Winter Olympic Games - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Named New Host for Illinois State High School Hockey Championships - Chicago Wolves
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Kinney Drugs for Crunch at Your Service Charity Event February 26 - Syracuse Crunch
- Limited Tickets Remaining for Indigenous Communities Night on Saturday - Belleville Senators
- Old Time Hockey Night, Great Skate Winterfest Upcoming for Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Checkers Assign Huard to Ghost Pirates - Charlotte Checkers
- Reign Holds off Iowa, 4-3 - Ontario Reign
- White Helps Lift Barracuda Past Gulls in Shootout - San Jose Barracuda
- Silver Knights Bring The Heat In 5-1 Victory Over Firebirds - Henderson Silver Knights
- Gulls Grab Point in Shootout - San Diego Gulls
- Iowa's Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-3 Defeat at Ontario - Iowa Wild
- Abbotsford Canucks Fall 4-1 to the Bakersfield Condors - Abbotsford Canucks
- Condors Run Win Streak to Five Games with Sweep - Bakersfield Condors
- Morrison Scores Powerplay Goal in 5-1 Loss to Silver Knights - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Becher's Two-Goal Night Powers Griffins to 3-2 Win over Stars - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories
- Iowa Wild goaltender Samuel Hlavaj named To team Slovakia for 2026 Winter Olympic Games
- Iowa's Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-3 Defeat at Ontario
- Iowa Wild signs defenseman D.J. King to PTO
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Ontario Reign
- Iowa Wild defenseman David Spacek Named to Czech Olympic Team