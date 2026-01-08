Limited Tickets Remaining for Indigenous Communities Night on Saturday

Published on January 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are thrilled to announce that tickets for the club's annual Indigenous Communities Night, coming up on Saturday, January 10, 2026, are going fast, with less than 100 remaining!

The Senators will celebrate Indigenous Communities Night when they host the Toronto Marlies (AHL Affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) for the final time this season, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at CAA Arena.

In partnership with Seeing Red Media and Anish Branding, the Senators will continue to build on the club's commitment to recognizing Indigenous heritage in the region, and beyond, with a spotlight on the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory. The Senators will wear specialty jerseys in-game, featuring a Haudenosaunee-inspired Belleville Sens crest, with DASH Online Auction proceeds going towards the Mohawk Language School on the Tyendinaga Territory.

The Sens will also be selling limited-edition game-used and authentic souvenir pucks, featuring that same crest, with those proceeds and funds raised from a second intermission Chuck-A-Puck supporting the Little Native Hockey League and the LNHL team from Alderville First Nation. Ã¯Â»Â¿

Single-game tickets for the Belleville Sens Indigenous Communities Night on February 10, 2026, vs Toronto and all home games in the 2025-26 season are now on sale  via Ticketmaster  or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details  on  season seat memberships,  flex packs,  premium seating, the  Business Edge program, and more can be found by  visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.