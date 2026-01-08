Checkers Assign Huard to Ghost Pirates
Published on January 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Charlotte Checkers announced today the club has assigned defenseman Colton Huard to the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates..
Huard, 25, has appeared in 15 games this season with Charlotte, scoring three goals. The Foothill Ranch, CA, originally joined Charlotte last March on an ATO (amateur tryout), signing a two-year, one-way AHL contract that began in the 2025-26 season.
Before turning pro, the right-handed defenseman played four seasons at the University of New Hampshire, registering 67 points (14 goals, 53 assists) in 134 games.
