Old Time Hockey Night, Great Skate Winterfest Upcoming for Griffins

Published on January 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins react after a goal(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

Friday, Jan. 16, 2026 vs. Rockford IceHogs

Presented by Fortune Tires

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions for both beer and hot dogs will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, stand 5 at BC Pizza, the stand outside section 128, the stand outside section 103, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120. In addition, fans can find $2 beers at Cattle Vally and $2 hot dogs at the Ionia Grill outside section 105, RTD Land outside section 126, and Ottawa Grill outside section 124 (stands are subject to change).

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts (online purchase fees not applied at the box office).

Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Old Time Hockey Night presented by Acrisure

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Vintage Hat Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a vintage hat giveaway courtesy of Acrisure.

Postgame Jersey Auction: The Griffins will wear special Old Time Hockey jerseys for this game, a select number of which will be autographed and available for auction following the game in Sections 121 and 122. A select number of game-worn jerseys will also be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select Grand Rapids Griffins as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app. All proceeds raised via the auction will benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation.

Great Skate Winterfest: Skate with Griffins players, coaches, and support staff when the 24-hour Great Skate Winterfest returns to Rosa Parks Circle, starting on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. and continuing until Sunday, Jan. 18 at 10 p.m. To see skating times, sponsor your favorite player in support of the Griffins Youth Foundation, participate in our amazing online auction (beginning Jan. 13), or to find out more details, visit griffinshockey.com/greatskate.

Friends & Family 4-Packs: Presented by Morning Belle, these packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2025-26 season and include four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash, and one free "share it" item from Morning Belle. Visit griffinshockey.com or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

