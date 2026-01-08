Condors Run Win Streak to Five Games with Sweep

The Bakersfield Condors (18-10-5, 41pts) won their fifth straight, 4-1, over the Abbotsford Canucks (9-19-6, 24pts) on Wednesday. Beau Akey (1g-1a) and Roby Jarventie (2a) each had multi-point games as the Condors improved to 6-0-1 in their last seven road games.

A three-goal first period broke the game wide open. Beau Akey (2nd) scored at 2:10, Josh Samanski (6th) made it 2-0 three minutes later, and then Quinn Hutson (22nd) scored his 10th power-play goal to make it 3-0.

Abbotsford scored the lone goal of the second on the power play to make it 3-1 Condors after two periods.

Seth Griffith (11th) sealed the win with an empty-net goal and a 4-1 sweep of the Canucks.

Connor Ungar improved to 4-0-0 with a 1.73 goals-against average and .943 save percentage, stopping 21 shots.

Hutson continues to lead all AHL rookies in scoring and he now leads the entire AHL in goals with 22.

Griffith is tied for fifth in the league scoring race and has nine points (4g-5a) in his last six games.

UP NEXT

The Condors road trip wraps up in San Jose on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Bakersfield is next on Dignity Health Home Ice on Sunday, January 11 at 4 p.m. for a Family Fun Day.







