Wolves Named New Host for Illinois State High School Hockey Championships
Published on January 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves and the Amateur Hockey Association of Illinois (AHAI) announced Thursday that the American Hockey League franchise will be the new host of the Illinois State High School Hockey Championships to be held at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.
The multi-year agreement will begin with the 2026 Illinois Boys Combined and Red State High School Hockey Championships on Friday, March 6 at Allstate Arena and will be followed by the 2026 Illinois Girls High School Hockey Championships on Sunday, March 15 at Allstate Arena.
"The Wolves remain committed to growing the sport of hockey in Illinois and we're thrilled to host the AHAI High School State Championships starting this season at Allstate Arena in Rosemont," Wolves President of Business Operations, Jon Sata, said.
AHAI's High School State Championships had been held at the United Center/Chicago Stadium for the past 35 years.
"AHAI looks forward to partnering with the Chicago Wolves, the Allstate Arena and the Village of Rosemont for the 2026 High School State Championship games," AHAI President Kevin Bolger said.
In addition to hosting the championship games, AHAI and the Wolves will expand broadcast and streaming coverage of the state playoffs, beginning with "The Road to Mannheim Selection Show" on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 at 6 p.m. on Marquee Network. The coverage will conclude with the Boys and Girls Championships being televised on Marquee Network in March.
