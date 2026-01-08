Silver Knights Bring The Heat In 5-1 Victory Over Firebirds
Published on January 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Silver Knights defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 5-1, on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Ben Hemmerling would give Henderson an early 1-0 lead, cashing in on the game's first power play. Later in the first, Tanner Laczynski would pad the Henderson lead, making it 2-0. In the latter stages of the second, Jonas Røndbjerg made it 3-0 on a breakaway. 46 seconds into the third, Sloan Stanick scored his first American Hockey League goal to give the Silver Knights a 4-0 advantage. Five minutes later, Logan Morrison would put Coachella Valley on the board. Near the mid-way point of the third, Laczynski recorded his second goal of the game making it 5-1. Laczynski's second goal made him the first Silver Knight to ever record a five-point performance in a single game.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Friday, Jan. 9 | 7 p.m. | at Ontario Reign
Saturday, Jan. 10 | 6 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds
Saturday, Jan. 17 | 5:05 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will now head west for a single game against the Ontario Reign on Friday, January 9 before returning to Palm Desert on Saturday, January 10. Watch all the action on FloHockey or listen live on 1230 The Game.
