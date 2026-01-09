Checkers to Become Queen City Grits for One Night on January 17

Queen City Grits jersey

CHARLOTTE, NC - For one night only, the Charlotte Checkers will rebrand as the Queen City Grits for What If? Night presented by Novant Health on Jan. 17.

The theme night poses the question of what if the team's original naming contest in the 1950s was won by the local fan who suggest Grits, as evidenced in the attached newspaper clipping.

The team will wear Queen City Grits jersey for their game against the Hershey Bears on Saturday, January 17 at 4 p.m. A photo of the jersey are attached.

The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off online during the game, while replica versions and a full line of Queen City Grits gear will be available at the team merch store in Bojangles Coliseum.

Tickets are on sale now and fans can purchase a special package that includes a Queen City Grits shirt and a ticket to the game for just $55 at charlottecheckers.com. Charlotte's ticket department can be contacted with questions at 704-342-4423.

