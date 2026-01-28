Chubby's Birthday Party Is Sunday

We're hosting Chubby's Birthday Party this Sunday and have a special offer available.

Save $10 per ticket when purchasing four or more with our Family Day offer and meet several of your favorite mascots, including Sir Purr from the Carolina Panthers, Hugo from the Charlotte Hornets, Homer from the Charlotte Knights and many more, as they get together to celebrate the big occassion.

Be sure to stay in your seats for the always entertaining Mascot Hockey Game during the first intermission!

The game against the Providence Bruins starts at 1 p.m. Doors to the coliseum open at noon, with access to the team's merchandise store in the connector opening at 11:30. In honor of Chubby's Birthday, all Chubby apparel items will be 25 percent off for this game only.







