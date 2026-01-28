Admirals' Marino Suspended for One Game

Published on January 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Milwaukee Admirals forward Kyle Marino has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Rockford on Jan. 27.

Marino received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for accumulating his 10th fighting major this season. He will miss Milwaukee's game Friday (Jan. 30) at Iowa.







American Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.