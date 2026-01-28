Kolosov Returns to Phantoms

Published on January 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have returned goaltender Aleksei Kolosov to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled forward Carson Golder from the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Forward Hunter Johannes and goaltender Yaniv Perets have been loaned to Reading.

Kolosov, 24, has started 19 games for the Phantoms this season, compiling a 9-9-1 record, 2.54 GAA, and .908 SV%. The Minsk, Belarus native has appeared in four games with the Flyers this seasongoing 0-2-0, 4.00, .830. Kolosov was recently named AHL Player of the Week on January 5 following a pair of games in which he stopped a combined 60 out of 61 shots. He also became the first-ever Lehigh Valley goaltender to receive the honor. He had his second career shutout on December 31 against Hershey and then followed that up with a 30-save performance at Toronto on January 4 in a 6-1 win. He received #1 Star of the Game honors in both contests. Last year, Kolosov split his season between the Phantoms and Flyers going 5-6-1, 3.11, .884 in 12 games with Lehigh Valley while going 5-9-1, 3.59, .867 in 17 NHL games with Philadelphia. The 6'1 ¬Â³ netminder has appeared in 33 career games with Lehigh Valley over parts of three seasons going 15-16-2, 2.78, and .898.

Perets, 25, has played in three games with Lehigh Valley this season going 1-2-0, 3.21, .873. In 15 games with Reading this season, Perets has gone 7-6-1, 3.59, .892. Prior to signing with the Phantoms in July 2025, Perets spent the majority of last season with the Bloomington (IL) Bison of the ECHL going 12-12-1, 2.59, .921 in 27 games. He also appeared in four AHL games with the Chicago Wolves going 1-2-1, 3.93, .846 and made one relief appearance in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes on November 30, 2024. A native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Perets played collegiately at Quinnipiac University, where he was two-time ECAC Goaltender of the Year and won an NCAA National Championship in 2023 as a sophomore.

Golder, 23, has played in three games with the Phantoms making his Lehigh Valley debut on December 28. The third-year pro is tops on the Reading Royals in scoring with 13-13-26 in 34 games. He has played in 28 career games in the AHL over parts of three seasons recording 2-7-9. The 6'2 ¬Â³ left wing out of Smithers, BC has also played in 107 career ECHL games with Norfolk and Reading scoring 46-40-76. Golder previously played in the Western Hockey League with the Victoria Royals, Edmonton Oil Kings and Kelowna Rockets.

Johannes, 27, has played in two games for the Lehigh Valley Phant He was acquired by the Phantoms from the Charlotte Checkers in a trade for future considerations on December 12, 2025 when he joined Reading after beginning the season with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates. He recorded his first career hat trick in his Reading debut on December 13 in a win against Norfolk and has now played in 14 games with Reading scoring 7-7-14. He also played in 17 games with Savannah scoring 1-7-8. Combined this season in the ECHL, Johannes has scored 8-14-22 in 31 games. Last year, as a professional rookie, he played in 51 games in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins scoring 2-2-4 while also playing in four games in the ECHL with Toledo where he scored 2-3-5. He previously played collegiately at American International College, Lindenwood University, and the University of North Dakota.

The Phantoms are on the road this Friday night at the Springfield Thunderbirds and then return to PPL Center for a pair of games on Saturday, January 31 against the Bridgeport Islanders and Sunday, February 1 at 3:05 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on meLVin Youth Jersey Day presented by LVHN Reilly Children's Hospital, Service Electric, and Velaspan.







American Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.