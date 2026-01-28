Points Streak Stretches to Eight as Sens Push Towards All-Star Break

BELLEVILLE, ON - The season-long point streak has been stretched to eight (6-0-2-0) as the Belleville Senators gathered five-of-six possible points on an Atlantic Division road trip last week. The Sens picked up wins on the road against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins) and the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL Affiliate of the St. Louis Blues), with an overtime loss to the Providence Bruins (AHL Affiliate of the Boston Bruins) sandwiched in between.

The results have helped Belleville keep hold of the fifth and final playoff spot in the American Hockey League North Division, sitting one point ahead of the Cleveland Monsters (AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets), whom they'll meet twice this week on the next leg of their seven-game stretch away from CAA Arena.

Wednesday, January 21, 2025: Belleville Senators - 3 @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 2 (OT)

The week began with a fifth straight trip to overtime, as the Senators scored early through Xavier Bourgault, gave up the lead and trailed, and tied the game late in the third period with a goal from rookie forward Landen Hookey. Defenceman Lassi Thomson would tally the game-winner in the extra frame, and Leevi Merilainen stopped 27 of 29 shots in his return from the National Hockey League.

Friday, January 23, 2026: Belleville Senators - 1 @ Providence Bruins - 2 (OT)Ã¯Â»Â¿

It wasn't just Belleville's points streak that was stretching, as they made their first visit to Providence, Rhode Island, on Friday, to take on the Bruins. Belleville went to overtime for a sixth consecutive game, going blow-for-blow with one of the top teams in the AHL. The Sens mustered their only goal by Keean Washkurak in the first period, before Providence would tie the game in the third and then steal the extra point in overtime. Mads Sogaard made 27 saves before being called up to Ottawa the next day.

Saturday, January 24, 2026: Belleville Senators - 1 @ Springfield Thunderbirds - 0Ã¯Â»Â¿

The overtime streak finally ended on Friday in Springfield, against the Thunderbirds, but the entire 60-minute game had as many nervy moments as a typical extra frame. Jan Jenik scored for Belleville midway through the opening period, and the Sens fended off a Springfield onslaught for the rest of the game, with Leevi Merilainen stopping all 40 shots he faced to earn his first shutout of the season and seventh of his career.

Recent Transactions

Jan.20/26: #30 Hunter Shepard (G) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Jan.20/26: #35 Leevi Merilainen (G) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Jan.22/26: #34 Stephen Halliday (F) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Jan.24/26: #40 Mads Sogaard (G) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Jan.24/26: #45 Sam Best (G) - ADD - Signed to ATO

Jan.25/26: #30 Hunter Shepard (G) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Jan.25/26: #45 Sam Best (G) - DELETE - Released from ATO

Jan.27/26: #40 Mads Sogaard - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Jan.27/26: #13 Xavier Bourgault - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Statistical Leaders

Points: 46 (T-1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F) - 26 G + 20 A

Goals: 26 (T-1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Assists: 24 (T-8th in AHL)

#10 Phil Daoust (C)

#34 Stephen Halliday (C)

Power Play Goals: 12 (T-1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Plus/Minus: +6

#33 Lassi Thomson

Penalty Minutes: 78 (T-9th in AHL)

#42 Hayden Hodgson (RW)

Goals Against Average: 2.59

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Save Percentage: .927

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Wins: 6

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Shutouts: 1

#31 Jackson Parsons (G)

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

#40 Mads Sogaard (G)

This Week

The seven-game road swing continues, and continuing to collect points during four divisional games. The Sens will play only twice this week, but both games are in Cleveland, where they'll take on the Monsters (AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets) on Friday and Saturday, looking to create some separation around the North Division playoff cutline. The Sens lead the Monsters by a single point for the last playoff spot in the North, though Cleveland does have a few games in hand.

The Sens will stay on the road most of next week as well, as they visit the Rochester Americans (AHL Affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) next Wednesday and the Syracuse Crunch (AHL Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning) next Friday, before returning home to host the Crunch on Saturday, February 7, for Bellevegas Night at CAA Arena. You can follow all the action by listening on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network, or watching along on AHL TV on FloHockey.

