Wolves Fall to Griffins, 4-1

Published on January 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ROSEMONT, IL -The Chicago Wolves had their nine-game points streak snapped when they fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-1 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Domenick Fensore scored for the Wolves but Grand Rapids remained red-hot and ran its points streak to 18 contests and now features a 28-1-1-1 record, the best start to a season in American Hockey League history.

The only score in the opening period came off the stick of the Griffins' Eduards Tralmaks just 5 minutes, 38 seconds into the frame.

After Grand Rapids extended the lead to 2-0 when Sheldon Dries found the back of the net early in the second, Fensore cut the Wolves' deficit in half midway through the period.

The defenseman took a pass from Aleksi Heimosalmi and hammered a one-timer from the point that sailed past Grand Rapids netminder Michal Postava to the glove side. Heimosalmi and Evan Vierling earned assists on Fensore's fifth goal of the season.

The Griffins made it 3-1 entering the third after Chad Hillebrand scored late in the second.

Austin Watson capped the scoring for Grand Rapids with an empty-net tally.

Cayden Primeau (26 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Postava (21 saves) earned the win for the Griffins.

The Wolves dropped to 14-8-4-4 on the season.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Rockford to face the IceHogs on Jan. 9 (7 p.m.).

